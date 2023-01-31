Pictures: Market traders OPEN at controversial car park in Northampton - here's how they're all feeling

Chronicle and Echo went down to speak to traders on their first day at Commercial Street car park

Market traders have now opened for business at a brand new location in Northampton – and here’s how they’re all feeling.

Traders have been temporarily moved off of the historic Market Square while West Northants Council completes £8.4million refurbishment works to the site.

The traders have been moved on to the council-owned Commercial Street car park and will be there for the next two years before returning to the new Market Square… ‘if they survive’, says fruit and vegetable vendor Joe Fitzpatrick.

WNC councillor Daniel Lister, in charge of the Market Square project, said: “Opening at the new temporary location at Commercial St marks the beginning of a new chapter, paving the way for an exciting redevelopment of the Market Square, and creating a much better market for both visitors and traders alike.

“In the meantime, we are doing all we can for traders to ensure they’re able to thrive at this new location, and we hope they’ll join us in trying to make the temporary move a success.

“We also hope communities will continue to support them and we’re confident that they’ll win many new customers in this highly visible location.”

Chronicle and Echo went down to speak to traders to gauge how they are feeling.

Click through our gallery to see what they said.

1 . Market traders open at Commercial Street car park Fruit and vegetable vendor Joe Fitzpatrick said: "The day's came and we'll see what we can do, crack on with it. I knew this has been coming, I've had a long time to digest it so I got myself ready for it. I actually walked through the Market Square this morning on the way to work and it's quite sad seeing it all derelict. Time will tell. We'll try and stay positive about it and see what happens." Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

2 . Market traders open at Commercial Street car park Before his death in November, Joe said his dad, Market Square and town legend Eamonn 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick, revealed what he was going to do if he had to move. Joe said: "My dad said quite a few times: 'I'm going to cry my eyes out on the last day of the market. I'll cry my eyes out all the way up the Wellingborough Road'. And he said he was going to stay away from Commercial Street market for a week before coming down." Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

3 . Market traders open at Commercial Street car park Elliott Jones, of Tony Jones Florists, which has been trading for over 100 years, said: "It's as I expected: there is no footfall. It's the first day, we'll remain positive and keep cracking on." The florist is also set to open a unit in the Grosvenor Centre next to Boots, with the move subject to contract. Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

4 . Market traders open at Commercial Street Fruit and vegetable vendor Mick Andreoli said: "I'm feeling despondent. It's a bad move. The wrong move. A selfish move by the council. I'll give it a go for a week or so but I don't fancy it. It's too far out of the way for people." Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales