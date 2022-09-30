A veteran market trader has handed a 16,000 signature petition to the council opposing plans to temporarily move Northampton's Market Square to a car park.

Eamonn 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick, who has been working as a trader on the Market Square for 60 years, presented his 16,000 signature petition to a full West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) meeting on Thursday night (September 29).

Conservative councillor Daniel Lister, who is in charge of the Market Square plans, responded to Fitzy's petition saying there are 209,000 other residents in the town who have not signed it and “don't agree”.

Fitzy and his son Joe

The petition to 'Save the Market' was sparked after the Conservative-run WNC revealed plans earlier this year to temporarily move traders to Commercial Street car park for two years while it refurbishes the Market Square as part of an £8.4 million project.

Speaking at the meeting, Fitzy said: "Sometimes in life you see Governments and councillors make terrible mistakes, well that's what's happening here in Northampton with regards to Northampton market revamp.

"A Conservative party council is cheerfully making a mistake right now and they expect me to stand aside and watch it happen.

"If, after one month, when we go down to Commercial Street and the market doesn't work, have you got a plan b?

"There's no way whatsoever I'll get a living down there. No way whatsoever. It's finito. Hasta la vista. Whatever you want to say, it's the end of it. The market traders have been sentenced to two years in the wilderness.

"If after, say, two months and there's no market down there, will Jonathan Nunn [WNC leader] resign?"

Fitzy said he worries about the future of his staff, who have been working for him for 30 years and five years, and ended by saying the plans need to be “looked at again”.

Councillor Lister replied saying the regeneration of the market is “vital”.

The councillor said: "As I understand it, there are 16,000 people that have signed the petition so far, that does leave 209,000 people who haven't signed the petition, who don't agree and never use the market.

"Every member of the public I've spoken to who do not currently use the market, don't use it because they say it feels run down, out of date and there is nothing for them to do in Northampton.

"The regeneration of our market is vital if we are to begin to revitalising this town centre, making it a place many more people want to visit.

"We have no intention, nor do we want to see the market disappear from Northampton. We will continue supporting the market traders throughout the move to Commercial Street."

The councillor added that he is working with bus companies to “ensure all of the people who use the market currently will be able to visit with easy access”.