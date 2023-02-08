Over the next few years, millions of pounds will be spent regenerating the town centre

A number of huge Northampton town centre regeneration projects are currently ongoing or due to start soon, in a bid to create a “re-energised town centre”.

Following the opening of Vulcan Works and the start of work at the Market Square, Chronicle & Echo has collated all the projects that are in the works, what is expected of the projects, how much is being spent on them and when they are expected to be completed, as well pictures of what each project could look like.

From £9.7 million earmarked for the former M&S and BHS buildings to £900,000 for an extension to 78 Derngate, there is a huge £41 million set to be spent over the coming years, with the last project is expected to be completed in 2030.

Below are artist’s impressions of what each Northampton town centre regeneration project will look like upon completion.

To find out more about each project, visit the council’s website.

1 . How Northampton could look There are a number of ongoing projects that will change the face of Northampton. Here we look a those projects and how they will affect the town. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Market Square redevelopment While the market square is under construction, traders have been moved to a temporary market in Commercial Street car park. The move has left many unhappy as they fear their businesses will not survive the move. Photo: WNC Photo Sales

3 . Market Square redevelopment Work has started on redeveloping the Market Square. From the Future High Street fund, £8.4 million will be spent revamping the central point of the town centre. The council says, once complete, the new Market Square will have: fixed modern permanent market stalls, stepped seating, new street furniture, an enhanced public realm, public art and a bespoke water feature. There will also be a large event space and the council says there will be a yearly event programme. The estimated completion date is set as Spring 2024. Photo: WNC Photo Sales

4 . 24 Guildhall Road A derelict building in Guildhall Road will be transformed into an "innovative cultural centre" in partnership between the council and NN Contemporary Art. In total, £4.8 million will be spent on the project from the Get Building Fund, West Northamptonshire Council, Towns Fund and Northampton Arts Collective Limited. Phase one including 26 artist studios, a Contemporary Art Gallery, a project space, an Artists research lounge, a multimedia room, a civic reading room and an arts library and shop has already been completed. Photo: WNC Photo Sales