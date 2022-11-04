Tributes paid to veteran market trader and Northampton town legend, 'Fitzy', who died suddenly

Tributes have been paid to a veteran market trader and Northampton town legend who died suddenly this morning (Friday November 4).

Eamonn 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick sadly died this morning at 6.30am with his close family by his bedside after falling ill through the night on Thursday (November 3), according to his son Joe.

Tributes have started to be paid on social media for the town legend, who had been working on the market for 60 years selling fruit and vegetables, since he was 12 years old.

Peterborough market stall trader B&C fresh fruit & veg said: "Just had some sad news. Poor old Fitzy passed away last night. R.I.P Fitzy you will be missed by a lot of people. My condolences to all is family."

Councillor James Hill, of the Billing and Rectory Farm ward, also paid his respects on Twitter.

The councillor wrote: "Just heard the sad news @eamonnfitzy passed away last night. Huge loss to our town and Northampton’s Market Square which he has been a cornerstone of for so many years. My thoughts are with his family and friends this morning."

Councillor Emma Roberts, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, said: "Oh my gosh. I was only sat next to him on Tuesday night. How incredibly sad. My thoughts are with all of his friends and family."

Northampton Town BID said: “Very sad news. Fitzy was a proud Northamptonian who always wanted the best for the town. He will be greatly missed.”

Fitzy, who was an active voice on Twitter, had in his social media bio: "No matter where I wander...wherever I may roam...in my heart I'll always know...Northampton is my home"