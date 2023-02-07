PICTURES: Multi-million pound works to Northampton's historic market BEGIN - here's what the iconic site looks like now

Works are set to last around 18 months, according to the council

Multi-million pound works to transform Northampton's historic Market Square have started this week following years of planning.

West Northants Council (WNC) says construction firm Stepnell Ltd started work on Monday (February 6), which will last around 18 months and cost £8.4million.

WNC says the refurbishment will include new 'high-quality' paving and materials, a 'flexible' event space, 'bespoke' fixed stalls, more trees, tiered seating and an 'interactive water feature'.

Councillor Daniel Lister, in charge of the project at WNC, said: “For years many have expressed the wish for the Market Square to be improved and rejuvenated, so today marks a key moment in the redevelopment of Northampton town centre as work begin to transform Northampton’s historic Market Square.

“The new-look square is set to provide a focal point for businesses and visitors. We look forward to working closely with Stepnell to see the vision that people have told us they want to see for this space come to life over the next 18 months.

“In the meantime, I would urge everyone to support our traders at the market’s new temporary location at Commercial St Car Park, before we welcome them back to a revitalised Market Square next year.”

Traders have been controversially moved down to Commercial Street car park for the next 18 months while works are carried out, so if all goes to plan they can expect to be back on Market Square in August 2024, according to WNC.

However, traders are worried about being able to survive down in Commercial Street for the next 18 months, with many saying that only time will tell.

Traders will not pay any rent or utility fees while they are based at Commercial Street car park, and shoppers spending £5 or more at a single market stall will get an hour’s free parking at the site throughout February.

