Born to Perform at Delapre Abbey on June 5.

A Northampton-based dance school who were recently the golden buzzer stars of Britain’s Got Talent are now looking ahead to the future.

Born to Perform, founded by Clemmie Milnes, Kimberly Carey and Charlotte Ashby, has just returned from being semi-finalists on Britain’s Got Talent after they became David Walliams’ golden buzzer choice during the audition process.

Following their appearance on the show they have become superstars around the country and within the county with Facebook comments pouring in with support. Crowds have gathered at their performances at home like the one at Delapré Abbey on June 5 as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will also be part of the Northampton Carnival on June 11 with a routine on the main stage as well as taking part in the parade around the town.

One element of the group that has stood out to their audience is their positivity and the joy that shines through their performances. This was noticed by judge Simon Cowell at their first audition as he said: “I just loved the fact you were having such a good time.”

With the upcoming community events Kimberley Carey said: “It’s really nice to be able to come back to Northampton and perform for our hometown and all the supporters that we’ve managed to gain.”

Next week, June 20, Born to Perform is hosting Learning Disability Awareness Week with Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust at The Deco. This is just another way that they are raising awareness and acceptance of individuals with Learning Disabilities.

Clemmie Milnes added: “We just love being involved with the community, and we love showcasing our students and showing how incredible they are.”

The school’s vision is to "provide an inclusive Dance and Performing Arts School specialising in Disability and SEND”.

This mission has been shown by their previous performances and will be shown again in October at their ‘THIS IS ME’ show at The Deco Theatre on October 18 and 19.