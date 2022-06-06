To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Northampton’s Delapré Abbey hosted a Big Lunch on Sunday (June 5).

The event saw a brass band, Step-By-Step Dance School, Britain’s Got Talen semi-finalists, Born to Perform, and a host of other performers take to a stage in the abbey’s grounds.

Visitors brought picnics to enjoy while soaking in the atmosphere of the festivities.

The Jubilee Pageant in London was also broadcast live on a big screen.

Take a look at 24 pictures from the event below.

