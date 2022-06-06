Northampton Carnival 2022: Popular event returns after two-year Covid hiatus

Northampton Carnival in 2019.

After being forced online due to Covid-19 for the last two years, Northampton Carnival is back for its “Summer of Jubilation”.

The carnival is taking place on Saturday June 11 starting at 12pm at The Racecourse.

When gates open, visitors will be able to go to the funfair, do some shopping at arts and craft tents then refuel with the wide variety of cuisines from across the world.

Various charities will also be at the carnival hoping to raise money for a number of different causes.

Alongside a parade there will be a range of artists performing on the main stage into the night. Acts include the Royal & Derngate Community Choir, Northampton’s Lickel Jay, Dancehall Ricardo Rawal and Clive Issacs.

Headlining the event is The Mystic Crew Reggae Band, who like the carnival will be making their post- pandemic comeback with some new music to be debuted.

One other act to be included on the main stage programme and in the parade is Born to Perform Dance School, who have skyrocketed to stardom by reaching the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals.

Kimberley Carey, co-director of the school said: “It’s really nice to be able to come back to Northampton and perform for our hometown and all the supporters that we’ve managed to gain.”

Clemmie Milnes, another co-director, added: “We just love being involved with the community, and we love showcasing our students and showing how incredible they are.”

Organisers of the event have said: “Next Saturday will see the community coming together once again in harmony as the streets of Northampton awaken and are animated with true community spirit.”

Taking inspiration from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, floats and troupes have interpreted the theme ready for a parade taking them through Northampton.

The parade will start at 2pm at The Racecourse before heading down Kettering Road, then to Wellingborough Road, York Road and St Giles Street before trailing through the town centre and making its way back to The Racecourse via Wellingborough Road, Abington Avenue and the Cricket Ground.