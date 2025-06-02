A huge fire ripped through Dunelm at Nene Valley Retail Park on Saturday at 3pm (May 31), later spreading to Pets at Home next door. Both buildings were well alight by Saturday evening. Other connected buildings have also been damaged by smoke.

At the height of the incident, 11 fire crews and appliances were in attendance, along with two aerial platforms. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information who may have been in or around the retail park on Saturday afternoon and saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO or www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000315343 when providing any details to ensure they reach the correct team promptly.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) remains on the scene on Monday morning (June 2). One crew from Mereway was continuing to damp down remaining hotspots, while the fire investigation team had returned to continue its work.

All roads in the area have now re-opened, although a section of the car park near Dunelm remains in use by fire crews.

Chronicle & Echo visited the scene today (Monday) and can confirm the row of shops connected to Dunelm is taped off and currently closed. These include: Dunelm, Pets at Home, NCF Furniture, Dreams, B&M, and Tapi.

Pets at Home and Dunelm are visibly destroyed, while the remaining shops’ condition appear to be less badly affected. All the stores, as well as the retail park’s owners, have been contacted for comment.

The remaining businesses on the site, which are not physically linked to the affected units, include Smyths Toy Store, Currys/PC World, Wren Kitchens, Mattressman, and Carpets 4 Less have reopened today.

Click through our gallery to see the devastating aftermath of the fire.

1 . Devastating aftermath of huge fire at Northampton retail park Pictures taken on Monday morning (June 2) show the devastating aftermath of a huge fire which ripped through Dunelm and Pets at Home at Nene Valley Retail Park in Northampton on Saturday afternoon (May 31). Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

2 . Devastating aftermath of huge fire at Northampton retail park Pictures taken on Monday morning (June 2) show the devastating aftermath of a huge fire which ripped through Dunelm and Pets at Home at Nene Valley Retail Park in Northampton on Saturday afternoon (May 31). Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

3 . Devastating aftermath of huge fire at Northampton retail park Pictures taken on Monday morning (June 2) show the devastating aftermath of a huge fire which ripped through Dunelm and Pets at Home at Nene Valley Retail Park in Northampton on Saturday afternoon (May 31). Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales