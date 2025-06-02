Smoke still pouring from Dunelm after devastating fire as crews remain at Northampton retail park

Fire crews remain on scene at a Northampton retail park on Monday as smoke continues to pour from the building.

Fire crews battled to get the blaze under control and it later spread into neighbouring Pets At Home which was well alight on Saturday evening.

Other connecting buildings have also been damaged by smoke with police closing all surrounding roads into the retail park.

The Fire Service remains on scene this morning (June 2) at a retail park in St James, Northampton, following a large fire there on Saturday (May 31).

At the height of the fire, 11 fire crews and appliances were in attendance alongside two aerial appliances.

Thankfully no casualties were reported. Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) remain on scene on Monday morning (June 2) where one crew, from Mereway, is continuing to damp down remaining hotspots, and the fire Investigation team has returned this morning to continue its work.

A spokesperson for NFRS said: “Later today, we will be sending an aerial appliance to assist in monitoring hotspots, and our Joint Command Unit will also be present to support the ongoing investigation.

"The Fire Service will continue to have a presence at the site for the next few days.

“There is still smoke coming from the affected buildings, so residents and businesses nearby should continue to keep windows and doors closed if they smell smoke.”

All roads in the area have now re-opened, although a section of the car park near Dunelm remains in use by the fire service,

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Phil Pells said: “We do not underestimate the impact this incident has had on these businesses and the people who work there, as well as the local community.

“I want to thank our firefighters, crews from Buckinghamshire and Lincolnshire who assisted us, and our colleagues in Police for their hard work over the weekend in what was a large-scale response to this fire.

“We would ask people to continue to stay away from the scene so that our Fire Investigation officers can continue their work.

“I also want to thank those affected - the local businesses and residents of St James - for their continued patience over the last three days.

"Our Protection Team will be visiting local businesses in the area to offer support and advice regarding fire safety in their premises.”

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.