Dramatic pictures show scale of Dunelm fire as blaze spreads to Pets At Home

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue (NFRS) remained at the scene tonight of a huge fire at the shop which broke out on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement released earlier today, NFRS said: “Fire crews remain at the scene of a fire at the St James Retail Park in Northampton.

“The first call came in just before 3pm today (May 31) with reports that the Dunelm store off Towcester Road was on fire.

“Emergency services arrived a short time later and fire crews continue to work to put out the blaze.

“Thankfully, no casualties have been reported.

“Northamptonshire Police has closed Towcester Road from the St Peter’s Way roundabout to the Shell Garage roundabout and these closures are expected to remain in place well into the evening.

“We would ask people to continue to avoid the area.

“Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident,” the statement said.

Earlier, Northamptonshire Police confirmed that all the animals at Pets At Home had been removed safely.