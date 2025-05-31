Three arrests after devastating blaze at Northampton retail park

Police investigating a huge blaze at a Northampton retail park have made three arrests.

Emergency services were called to the Dunelm store off Towcester Road in Nene Valley Retail Park just after 3pm today (May 31).

A statement released by Northamptonshire Police just before 10.30pm said: “Road closures were put in place and fire crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service continue to tackle the blaze.

“Three people have now been arrested on suspicion of arson and remain in police custody at this time.”

Picture: Ollie Hudson

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Tuff said: “At the present time, we believe this fire to have been started deliberately and throughout the day, have made a number of fast-paced enquiries which has led to these three arrests.

“However, I now want to appeal to the public for any information which could help our investigation. If you were in, or near, the Dunelm store this afternoon and saw anything suspicious, please contact us.

“I am particularly interested in speaking to a man who allegedly saw people setting fires in the Dunelm toilets a short time before the incident was reported.

“This incident has not only caused significant damage and disruption but will have had a very serious effect on the wellbeing of the local people who work in Dunelm and the surrounding stores. Therefore if anyone knows anything, I would please urge you to come forward.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 280 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.