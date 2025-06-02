Three people arrested in connection with a huge fire at Northampton Dunelm were boys aged between 13 and 15, police have confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the homeware shop on Nene Valley Retail Park, in Towcester Road, at around 3pm Saturday (May 31).

Shortly after, Northamptonshire Police arrested three people on suspicion of arson. A spokeswoman for the force has today (Monday June 2) confirmed that the three arrested were boys aged 13, 14 and 15.

The spokeswoman added: “The 13-year-old boy has been released with no further action.

Three boys aged between 13 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire at Dunelm in Northampton. Picture: Chris Flavin-Sweeney

“The two other boys have been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Detectives are still keen to speak to anyone who was in and around the retail park on Saturday afternoon and who may have information or witnessed anything suspicious.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000315343.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Smoke is still billowing from the building and other units close by have also been damaged, including neighbouring Pets at Home, which was well alight on Saturday evening.

At the height of the fire, 11 fire crews and appliances were in attendance alongside two aerial appliances. Thankfully no casualties were reported.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) remain on scene on Monday morning (June 2) where one crew, from Mereway, is continuing to damp down remaining hotspots, and the fire Investigation team has returned this morning to continue its work.