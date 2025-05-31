VIDEO: Huge fire breaks out at retail park as smoke billows across Northampton town centre

A huge fire has broken out at a retail park in Northampton as smoke billows across the town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue (NFRS) is currently at the scene of a huge fire at a shop in Nene Valley Retail Park, in Far Cotton, this afternoon (Saturday, May 31).

At around 3.30pm, an NFRS spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with a fire at a store in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one is believed to be injured as a result of the fire; however, Towcester Road is currently shut between the St Peter's Way roundabout and the Shell Garage roundabout whilst we deal with this incident.

Huge clouds of smoke billowing from the Dunelm building at around 3.45pm. Credit: Logan MacLeod

"The smoke from this fire is blowing toward the town centre, and people in the local area are advised to keep windows and doors shut until further notice.

"We will continue to provide updates when we can.”

The spokesman provided an update on the safety of the pets at the store next to the Dunelm building.

They said: “We have made enquiries and can confirm that the store manager has made swift arrangements to move the animals to a place of safety away from the site. So hopefully they are all ok!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chronicle and Echo was at the scene at around 3.45pm and saw around six fire engines and multiple police cars in what is a huge emergency response. Huge clouds of smoke are billowing from the Dunelm building.

More to come as and when we get it.