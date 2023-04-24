Northampton teenagers charged with Fred Shand’s murder appear in court to enter pleas

Two teenagers charged with the murder of 16-year-old Fred Shand appeared in court this morning (Monday) to enter their pleas.

The two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16 from Northampton - who cannot be named for legal reasons - appeared before Northampton Crown Court and both pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial date has been confirmed to start on July 10, and is expected to last for around two weeks.

Known as Fred by his family and friends, 16-year-old Rohan Shand died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22.

Known as Fred by his family and friends, 16-year-old Rohan Shand died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22.

Fred was on his way home from Kingsthorpe College at the time he died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four males aged 49, 21, 16 and 14 were arrested in connection with the murder.

The 49-year-old man and 21-year-old man were released with no further action.

The 14 and 16-year-old boys were charged with Fred’s murder and appeared at Northampton Crown Court for the first time on March 27.

An inquest heard Fred died from a single stab wound to the chest, pending further tests.The inquest was adjourned to September 14 and a police spokesperson confirmed Fred’s body will be released in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad