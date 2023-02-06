Here's what happened to the man, 31, shot in the head in Northampton... and the woman charged with his attempted murder

Here’s what happened to a 31-year-old man who was shot in the head with a gun in Northampton… and the woman charged with his attempted murder.

On Saturday, October 15 the victim was found laying on the pavement outside the Towcester Road Methodist Church in Far Cotton after being shot in the head in Southampton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to a hospital and was in a critical condition, police said at the time.

Pictures from the scene of the crime

Four days after the incident, on October 19, Violeta Florea, of Southampton Road, was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of the man.

She appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on Saturday, October 22 charged with conspiracy to murder and was remanded in custody until her Crown Court hearing set for December 21.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has been asked what happened at the Crown Court hearing but has not yet responded.

However, the CPS has revealed the case against Florea has been 'discontinued' by the prosecution - this newspaper has asked why and is still waiting for a response.

Detectives also arrested a 30-year-old man in Kent, on Monday, October 24 in connection with the incident. Northamptonshire Police said today (Monday, February 6) that he has since been released with no further action.

Police confirmed no-one is currently under arrest or charged with the attempted murder of the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman gave an update today (February 6). The police spokeswoman said: "The investigation is very much ongoing. The victim is alive and being supported.

"Anyone with any information is still encouraged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of 15/10/22.

"Alternatively, information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111."