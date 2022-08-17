A-Level results day 2022: Live updates as students across Northampton, Daventry and south Northants collect grades
The wait is over for thousands of students
A-Level results day is upon is and nervous students will finally be able to find out their grades and how they affect their future plans.
Chronicle & Echo reporters and our photographer are out and about capturing reactions of students and we will be bringing you all the latest news from results day from across Northampton, Daventry and south Northamptonshire, as it happens.
Biochemistry degree on the horizon for Glirstar
Glirstar John De Britto from Northampton International Academy achieved A*s in chemistry and biology and an A in physics. She moved here from India two years and is now pleased with her results as it means she can take up her place at the University of Northampton to study biochemistry.
57 students from Northampton International Academy off to university
Maria Edwards assistant head teacher talking to Chronicle & Echo
We’ve had some excellent from quite a lot of our students, several As, several As. There was a lot of unknowns going into the exams, so the results they have come out with are really pleasing.
We have 60 in our cohort and of them 57 are off to university. The three that didn’t apply for university are doing apprenticeships.
We are immensely proud of them.
All smiles at Northampton High School
89 percent A*s- Cs at Northampton Academy
Students and staff at Northampton Academy are celebrating after recording a strong set of results.
Youngsters are off to study at some of the UK’s top universities including the University of Cambridge.
Read the full story and results highlights here and see picture of overjoyed pupils:
A-Level results day 2022: Northampton Academy celebrates as 89 percent of grades are A* to C
One student is off to the University of Cambridge
A*s all around for Oliwier
Vocational exam results released at Moulton College
Eloise off to study nursing at Keele
National statistics
Department for Education statistics reveal that 425,830 students will be taking up a place at a UK university, which is a record for an examination year. Across the country, 36 precent of A-Levels recorded at grade A or above.
A, B, B, B for student who is off to Leeds for university
Lewis Hirons from Weston Favell Academy is off to the University of Leeds to study politics and economics after achieving an A in geography, a B in law, a B in economics and a B in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ).
I couldn’t be any happier with my results. I can’t believe the day has finally arrived and I’m really excited to head off to university.
Average grades up at Weston Favell Academy
Principal Todd Johnson talking to Chronicle & Echo
There’s a lot of comparison to 2019, but in terms of progress the results are better than 2019 for here, despite everything in terms of the pandemic.
The average grades of the pupils have gone up.
In academic subjects alone, there is 12 A*s, from the cohort that is top one percent of the country. If you look at vocational subjects as well you’re at just short of 30 A*s and distinction *s, which is amazing.
Considering they’ve never sat an exam, it’s just amazing. Their conduct throughout everything was superb.