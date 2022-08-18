A-Level results day 2022: ‘We are really proud of our students’ says Sponne School head
Despite difficult circumstances, the Towcester school celebrated another excellent year of A-Level results when they were announced earlier today
Even after the challenges faced emerging from the pandemic, Sponne School has reported similar results as last year, with 55 percent of students gaining the highest A*-B grades and more than a quarter of all grades being either an A* or A.
Notable results:
-Ross Baker (A*A*A*A*) securing a place at Oxford University reading maths.
-Lucy Underwood (A*A*A*A*A) securing a place at Cambridge University to read natural sciences.
-Ben Clarke (AAAA) will be reading outdoor adventure education at Plymouth Marjon University
-James Cooper (AAA) will be reading accounting and finance at Royal Holloway, London.
-Matthew Evans (A*AA), and Freddie Osborne (A*A*A*) who will be going to Southampton to read mechanical engineering and mathematics respectively, with Lois Torley (AAAB), joining them to read archaeology and anthropology.
-Tom Fell (AAAA), Nell Bellenger (A*A*A*A) and Jacob Mortimer (A*A*AA) will read mechanical engineering and mathematics at Manchester University.
-Hannah Fowles (A*A*A) will read psychology at Bristol University
-Pippa Tunstall (AAA) and Isabella Alphonso (A*AA) will be reading international relations at Birmingham University.
-Samuel Wright (A*A*A) and Anna Woodman A*A*A* secured places at Bristol reading mathematics and physics.
-Matthew Allen (A*AA) will be reading physics at York University.
Headteacher Mr Iain Massey said: “We are really proud of our students who have done so well in gaining these excellent results in what has been exceptionally difficult circumstances in the last two years, sitting their first external examinations since the end of Year 6.
“The grades reflect the hard work that students put in and the outstanding teaching and support provided by the staff at Sponne School. The diverse range of courses and destinations achieved by the students reflects our school ethos of Dream Believe Achieve. Well done to all our students”.
Miss Whitmore, head of Sixth Form at Sponne, added: “I am delighted that so many students have secured a place at their first choice destination. I want to congratulate all the students on their hard work and resilience. I wish them all the best in the future.”
Chronicle & Echo is covering A-Level results day live across Northampton, Daventry and south Northamptonshire. Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day here.