A-Level results day 2022: Campion School student secures a place at Oxford University
The Bugbrooke school is celebrating its best ever examination results for this year’s sixth form students
With this cohort of students having suffered disruption in their GCSE experience in 2020 and with this their first external examination, Campion School is delighted with the results that came in this morning (August 18).
The school report 81 percent of its students have secured their first choice university places so there has been a lot to celebrate.
Special mentions go to:
-Kevin Guan (A*A*A*A) who will be reading biochemistry at Oxford University.
-Ralph Powell (A*A*A*) who will be reading natural sciences at Bath University.
-Jemima Shardlow (A*A*A) who will be reading medicine at the University of Leicester.
-Ellias Cundill (A*AA) outperformed all predicted grades in all of his subjects and will be studying illustration at the University of Bournemouth. Anna Krudy (A*AB) also out performed all predicted grades in all of her subjects and will be studying law at De Montfort University.
-Niamh Payne (A* AA) outperformed her predicted grades and will be studying accounting and finance at the University of Bath and Billy Foulger (BBB) also outperformed predicted grades and will be studying computer games programming at the University of Gloucester.
-Another student who also outperformed her predicted grades was Lily Jeyes (ABB) and will be studying communication and english at Nottingham Trent University.
-Maisie Jones (AA Distinction) will be studying law and criminology at The University of Brighton.
-Millie Saunders (A* AA) will be studying english and history at the University of Warwick.
Campion School said: “The overall outstanding academic performance of our students is testament to the effort and hard work they have shown towards their studies. These results demonstrate excellent levels of achievement across the curriculum and the continuous effort and commitment of our excellent team of staff.
“We wish all our amazing students the very best of luck in their future and we look forward immensely to learn about their ‘brilliant futures’ in the years ahead.”
Chronicle & Echo is covering A-Level results day live across Northampton, Daventry and south Northamptonshire. Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day here.