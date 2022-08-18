A-Level results day 2022: Caroline Chisholm School students celebrate in-person for first time since Covid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The headteacher at Caroline Chisholm School has praised the efforts of Year 13 pupils celebrating their A-Level results on-site for the first time since Covid.

Principal of Caroline Chisholm School David James said: “Today we celebrated A-level results day on-site for the first time since the pandemic and what an absolute pleasure it has been to share in the successes of our Year 13 cohort in person.

"Covid-19 over the last two years has caused many disruptions to the way we usually operate results days, but it has been fantastic to welcome students into school once more for our traditional celebrations and to hear all about their next steps. I am so proud of our Year 13 cohort and how they have handled their last few years in education, with all the changes to normal school life.

Caroline Chisholm School

"To see their smiling faces today and the way they celebrated, not only their own results, but those of their peers was wonderful to see.”

Assistant principal attached to sixth form Mr Adrian Colman added: “This has been a superb year group to work with and have taken all challenges presented to them in their stride.

“Our students have achieved very well in their A-level results, with 24 students in our Year 13 cohort achieving the equivalent of three A grades or above. The average grade across the year group was a grade B. 44 percent of students achieved at least one grade A in their A-levels, and 32 percent of students achieving an average of grade A across all three A-levels.”

Caroline Chisholm School

The vast majority of Year 13 students have already secured places in either their first, or second choice of university and we are extremely proud of all of them.

Notable achievements:

-Joseph Lomax achieved 3 A*s and has secured a place at the Oxford University to study Spanish and English.

-Sarayu Shankar achieved 2 A*s, 1 A and an A* in her Extended Project. She is on her way to Medical School at Keele University. They have both been at Caroline Chisholm School since they were in Foundation Stage (aged 4).

Caroline Chisholm School

-Ryan Mackle achieved 3 A*s and a B

-Oliver Greener for 3 A*s

Callum Young, Lucy Litchfield, Fatima Kamara, Jacob Grant and Jessica Duff all achieved 2 A*s and an A.

The schools says there were many more great successes on individual levels including those who have overcome particular personal challenges during the course of their A-levels.

Caroline Chisholm School