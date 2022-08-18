A-Level results day 2022: Record breaking results achieved at Northampton School for Boys

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Records have been broken on A-Level results day at a Northampton school.

Northampton School for Boys has recorded its greatest ever set of A-Level results with 21 percent of grades at an A* level.

Richard Bernard headmaster of NSB said: “The 2022 Post 16 results are nothing short of exceptional across the board which pays testament to the outstanding work ethic and ability of this brilliant cohort of students and to the incredible hard work of the staff and governors.

The three NSB students who will read medicine.

“These superb results will mean that our outgoing students have the best possible academic foundation for university and employment going forward.”

Highlights include 146 (21 percent) of the 702 entries achieving the highest A-Level grade, A*, 50 percent of all entries achieving an A* or A and 74 percent of all entries graded A*,A or B.

At BTEC, all 16 students secured a minimum of three Distinctions (equivalent to three Grade As) and five of the BTEC cohort secured the highest result possible - D*D*D* (equivalent to 3 A*s).

15 students achieved A*s in all their A-Levels with seven securing four straight Grade A* and a further eight students achieving three straight A* grades.

Ben Wilcock who has a place at Oxford University to read history.

13 students will be reading Medicine, Dentistry or Veterinary Science at university next year and six further students have secured a place at Oxbridge. Ben Wilcock will read History at Oxford, Hugo Lissillour will read Law with Spanish Law at Oxford, Caspian Wagner will read Theology and Religion at Oxford, Thomas Martin will read Maths at Cambridge and Tom Vaughan and Louisa Henry will read English at Cambridge.

Mr Bernard added: “The Year 13 cohort backed up their outstanding academic attainment

with exceptional achievements outside of the classroom in sport, music, dance and drama.

“They were a group of students who had a hugely positive influence on the school, embracing the vast range of opportunities that the school had to offer as well as operating as incredibly strong role models for our younger students. I wish all our leavers the very best of luck in their future.”