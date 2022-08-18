A-Level results day 2022: Thomas Becket Catholic School ‘incredibly proud’
“Each one of our sixth form students has demonstrated what resilient, determined and ambitious young people they are”
Thomas Becket Catholic School is “incredibly proud” of this year’s A-Level results, which were collected by students this morning (August 18).
The school saw success across all subjects, but particularly in art where 100 percent of grades were an A*, English language were all A* to C, and religious studies were all A to C.
In level three vocational qualifications, there were also high grades exhibited across business studies, and health and social care.
Most Popular
-
1
A-Level results day 2022: Live updates as students across Northampton, Daventry and south Northants collect grades
-
2
A-Level results day: Northamptonshire school congratulates pupils as they secure spots at universities and prestigious ballet school
-
3
A-Level results day 2022: Northampton Academy celebrates as 89 percent of grades are A* to C
-
4
A-Level results day 2022: Record breaking results achieved at Northampton School for Boys
-
5
A-Level results day 2022: Two students off to Oxford as Guilsborough Academy records 100 percent pass rate
Headteacher Paul McCahill said: “Our young people should be proud of their grades - which are a result of their commitment and hard work.
“I speak on behalf of all staff when I say we are incredibly proud of their achievements, and we are excited to see them take their next steps.
“I hope students can now celebrate their deserved success and enjoy some time with family and friends.”
Read More
Individual success stories include Weronika Arnista, who achieved an A* in art and A in maths, and has been accepted to study veterinary science at Chester University.
Tyler Phillips achieved ABB and a distinction* and will be studying psychology, and Annie Hewitt achieved A*BB and a distinction* and will study history at Warwick University.
Victoria Donovan head of sixth form added: “Each one of our students has demonstrated what resilient, determined and ambitious young people they are.”
Victoria added the students should be “immensely proud of all they have achieved”.