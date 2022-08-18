Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Becket Catholic School is “incredibly proud” of this year’s A-Level results, which were collected by students this morning (August 18).

The school saw success across all subjects, but particularly in art where 100 percent of grades were an A*, English language were all A* to C, and religious studies were all A to C.

In level three vocational qualifications, there were also high grades exhibited across business studies, and health and social care.

Headteacher Paul McCahill said: “Our young people should be proud of their grades - which are a result of their commitment and hard work.

“I speak on behalf of all staff when I say we are incredibly proud of their achievements, and we are excited to see them take their next steps.

“I hope students can now celebrate their deserved success and enjoy some time with family and friends.”

Individual success stories include Weronika Arnista, who achieved an A* in art and A in maths, and has been accepted to study veterinary science at Chester University.

Tyler Phillips achieved ABB and a distinction* and will be studying psychology, and Annie Hewitt achieved A*BB and a distinction* and will study history at Warwick University.

Victoria Donovan head of sixth form added: “Each one of our students has demonstrated what resilient, determined and ambitious young people they are.”

Victoria added the students should be “immensely proud of all they have achieved”.