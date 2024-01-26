Owners of major Northampton shopping centre reveal they are in talks to fill two large empty units
Owners of a major shopping centre in Northampton have hinted that they are in talks to fill two large vacant units at the site.
The owners of the Grosvenor Centre, Evolve Estates, have revealed it is currently in talks with two potential new tenants to fill “larger voids” at the site.
Currently, the larger empty units in the Grosvenor Centre include the former New Look, which vacated its huge two-storey unit in February 2023, and the former Sainsbury’s supermarket, which closed down in 2021.
The former BHS store, which is also a large unit, is being converted into flats by the council.
The news was revealed to Chronicle & Echo after we approached the owners for comment reflecting on their first year at the site.
An Evolve Estates spokeswoman said: “We’ve just started construction on our MicroShops development. We’re currently talking to two new potential tenants for the larger voids in the scheme. We are relocating some of our existing successful tenants into larger spaces. We are also in discussions with occupiers for the refurbishment and development of the office accommodation above the centre.”
The shopping centre was snapped up at the end of January 2023 by Evolve Estates from previous owners Legal and General for an undisclosed sum.
At the time of purchase, Evolve Estates said: “This is one of the largest retail centres to come under our ownership and we’re excited to get to work. We’re already in discussion with numerous tenants who will complement the scheme and the wider Northampton town centre offer.”
Reflecting on their first year, an Evolve Estates spokeswoman said the improvements they have made to the centre so far includes the “increased commercialisation further improving the retail offer”.
Four new tenants have opened at the site under the new owners, which include Shoezone, Ann Summers, Tony Jones Florists and the Lewis Foundation. Additionally, Michael Jones Jewellery and Tokky Pizza has increased its store space at the site.
The whole area around The Grosvenor Centre is set to be transformed in the coming years. The Market Square is currently undergoing a major £10 million refurbishment, STACK Leisure Centre has plans to move into the former Market Walk shopping centre, and Abington Street and Fish Street are set for a major makeover too.