Owners of major Northampton shopping centre reveal they are in talks to fill two large empty units

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owners of a major shopping centre in Northampton have hinted that they are in talks to fill two large vacant units at the site.

The owners of the Grosvenor Centre, Evolve Estates, have revealed it is currently in talks with two potential new tenants to fill “larger voids” at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, the larger empty units in the Grosvenor Centre include the former New Look, which vacated its huge two-storey unit in February 2023, and the former Sainsbury’s supermarket, which closed down in 2021.

Owners of the Grosvenor Centre are in talks with two potential new tenants to move into large empty units at the site

The former BHS store, which is also a large unit, is being converted into flats by the council.

The news was revealed to Chronicle & Echo after we approached the owners for comment reflecting on their first year at the site.

An Evolve Estates spokeswoman said: “We’ve just started construction on our MicroShops development. We’re currently talking to two new potential tenants for the larger voids in the scheme. We are relocating some of our existing successful tenants into larger spaces. We are also in discussions with occupiers for the refurbishment and development of the office accommodation above the centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shopping centre was snapped up at the end of January 2023 by Evolve Estates from previous owners Legal and General for an undisclosed sum.

At the time of purchase, Evolve Estates said: “This is one of the largest retail centres to come under our ownership and we’re excited to get to work. We’re already in discussion with numerous tenants who will complement the scheme and the wider Northampton town centre offer.”

Reflecting on their first year, an Evolve Estates spokeswoman said the improvements they have made to the centre so far includes the “increased commercialisation further improving the retail offer”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad