Pictures of newest national retailer to move into Northampton's Grosvenor Centre

Pictures have been released to show what the newest national retailer to move into Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre looks like.

Shoezone moved from the Drapery to the centre and opened to the public on Saturday April 15.

The Drapery store shut for good on Thursday April 6 before the firm moved into the old Select unit on the ground floor of the centre, next to Muffin Break.

Shoezone has relocated to Northampton's Grosvenor Centre.

Shoezone, which says the store will stock the complete core range as well as a range of exciting brands, such as Lunar, Heavenly Feet and Lotus, has now released pictures of its new, modern and stylish branch.

The retailer also said it will be looking to recruit more staff and that it would share details of vacancies in the near future.

The store will be open 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.