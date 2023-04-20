News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
19 minutes ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
24 minutes ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
2 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
2 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money
2 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear

Pictures of newest national retailer to move into Northampton's Grosvenor Centre

The store moved from the Drapery to the town centre’s shopping centre

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST

Pictures have been released to show what the newest national retailer to move into Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre looks like.

Shoezone moved from the Drapery to the centre and opened to the public on Saturday April 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Drapery store shut for good on Thursday April 6 before the firm moved into the old Select unit on the ground floor of the centre, next to Muffin Break.

Shoezone has relocated to Northampton's Grosvenor Centre.Shoezone has relocated to Northampton's Grosvenor Centre.
Shoezone has relocated to Northampton's Grosvenor Centre.
Most Popular

Shoezone, which says the store will stock the complete core range as well as a range of exciting brands, such as Lunar, Heavenly Feet and Lotus, has now released pictures of its new, modern and stylish branch.

The retailer also said it will be looking to recruit more staff and that it would share details of vacancies in the near future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The store will be open 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Inside the new Shoezone store.Inside the new Shoezone store.
Inside the new Shoezone store.
Related topics:NorthamptonLotus