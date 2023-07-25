Major brand sex shop set to OPEN huge new store in Northampton town centre as old shop CLOSES down

A major brand sex shop in Northampton town centre is set to CLOSE its doors for good – but don’t worry, it’s opening a brand new site elsewhere in the town.

Ann Summers has been a staple in Abington Street for years, selling raunchy lingerie, sex toys and much more to kinky customers.

However, the store will sadly be closing down on Wednesday (July 26), leaving another vacant unit in the once thriving high street.

Grosvenor Centre welcomes new addition

But it’s not the end for the raunchy retailers, it will be opening on the first floor of the Grosvenor Centre next door to River Island as soon as next month.

A sign on the new Ann Summers unit in the shopping centre says, ‘The rumours are true. There’s a brand-spanking new store opening soon. Watch this space’.

An Ann Summers spokeswoman said: “The old store is planned to close on Wednesday (July 26), with the new store opening on Wednesday, August 2.”

The spokeswoman went on to explain the reason for the switch.

The new Ann Summers store in Grosvenor Centre

She said: “The old store has become dated with old style kit and features, we wanted to benefit from relocating into the main shopping centre in Northampton.

"[The Grosvenor Centre] shop fit design is cleaner with illuminated signage and imagery through the sales floor to show brand personality and improved fitting room spec for customer experience.

“This is a relocation store so we’re happy to announce that all the same staff will be transferring over to the new store. We are very excited to be in this new and improved location in Grosvenor Shopping Centre.”

The Grosvenor Centre has been under new ownership since it was snapped up at the end of January by Evolve Estates, a national commercial property and investment company.

The old Ann Summers store in Abington Street

Bringing Ann Summers to The Grosvenor Centre is one of Evolve Estates’ first big moves of its tenure.

Phil Murphy, head of property and transactions of Evolve Estates, said: “We’re pleased to welcome our newest tenant to the centre. Ann Summers is a hugely recognisable national brand and we’re thrilled it has chosen to relocate here. It joins a wealth of high street names and local, independent stores in this thriving centre.”

It has not been all good news at the shopping centre this year however, with major fashion brand New Look closing down its massive unit across two floors at the site among other departures.

