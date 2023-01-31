Northampton jeweller pushing to polish ‘rough diamond’ in multi-million-pound town centre expansion

A much-loved jeweller has underlined its commitment to Northampton by kickstarting a seven-figure expansion and refit programme at two town centre stores.

Michael Jones Jeweller is revamping its outlets in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton and Gold Street as part of an ambitious project to create a luxurious new look for customers.

The independent jeweller, which is run as a co-operative, has had a presence in the town for more than 100 years and will be extending into the former Burton’s unit in the shopping centre – a store it previously occupied back in the 1970s.

Its flagship Gold Street store will be extending into a former hairdresser’s next door, creating a new high-end destination for customers seeking luxury designer brands such as Rolex.

The works will coincide with the multi-million-pound redevelopment of the Market Square, with the company confident the works will trigger a bright new era for the town centre.

Branch manager Thomas Sinclair said: “For 100 years, Northampton has been our home and now feels the right time to underline our commitment to the town and invest in our stores to create an unforgettable retail experience for our customers.

“Retail in the 21st century has to be an experience if it is to compete with online sellers. We want our customers to sit down in a lounge area with a glass of champagne while choosing their wedding rings, we want them to select a luxury watch in a room that is suitable for such an occasion – that is something you simply cannot replicate on the internet.

“The work to revamp the Market Square feels like a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get Northampton back on track. We love the town but it’s fair to say it’s something of a rough diamond right now. We want to play our part in polishing it up and giving it a chance to shine.”

The new stores will feature a number of concessions, with dedicated areas for major watch brands including Longines, Bremont and Tissot.

Jewellery suppliers such as Brown and Newirth, FOPE, Clogau and Ti Sento will have fully branded counters alongside existing brands including Gucci, Baume and Mercier, and Raymond Weil.

The store in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton will see Michael Jones extend back into a property in which it was based when the centre first opened. It will feature a new upstairs area with a private consultation room and a staff training area.