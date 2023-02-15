New Look in Northampton town centre 'regrettably' closes its doors for good TODAY

A well-known fashion chain store in Northampton town centre is “regrettably” set to close its doors for good today.

New Look in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre has announced it will be closing down on Wednesday February 15.

The popular shop, which occupies two storeys in the shopping centre, has been trading from the site for more than a decade.

A New Look spokeswoman said: "Regrettably, we have made the decision to close the New Look store in the Grosvenor Centre on Wednesday, February 15.

"We are focusing on supporting our store colleagues and where possible finding alternative roles for them within the business.

"We would like to thank all of our customers in the local area for shopping with us over the years.”

On Instagram, New Look Northampton said: "This isn't goodbye. Our store will be closing soon but we're never far away. You can still shop the styles you love online at newlook.com."

Responding to the Instagram post, Northampton Fashion Show praised the store and its staff.

They said: "This is sad news. This store and its staff have basically carried the town centre during even the most unprecedented times. And they've done so with smiles, resilience and excellent customer service.

"Congratulations on all you have done for Northampton, you should be proud. Big love and appreciation."

This means another huge brand has vacated the Grosvenor Centre.

Burton Menswear, New Look's former neighbours on the ground floor, closed its doors for good in 2018. The unit has stood empty ever since.

Sainsbury's, New Look's former neighbours on the first floor, closed down for good in March 2021 after first opening in July 1975. That unit also remains empty.

In September 2020, New Look faced collapse and the closure of its 490 shops nationwide — including the Grosvenor Centre site — unless creditors approved a package allowing it to cut rents. A deal was agreed in the 11th hour.

The store currently has a closing down sale on.