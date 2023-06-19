How Abington Street and Fish Street could look following huge regeneration work in Northampton town centre

With work set to begin on the regeneration of Abington Street within this financial year (2023/24), we take a closer look at the project to find out exactly what and when it’s happening and just why could Northampton’s market not move to a more central location.

The Market Square

The multi-million pound works to transform the town’s historic Market Square started in the first week of February this year, with the controversial project set to take around 18 months to complete.

How Abgington Street by spring 2025 could look following a huge rejeneration project

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) say the newly improved site will include new “high-quality” paving and materials, a “flexible” event space, “bespoke” fixed stalls, more trees, tiered seating and an ‘interactive water feature.”

The project is set to cost £8.4 million.

The market traders

Northampton’s traders were dismayed when they were told they had to relocate to Commercial Street Car Park at the end of January.

How Fish Street could look by spring 2025 following huge regeneration works

Since then we’ve seen stalls close down and footfall decline in the more remote location, just off St Peter’s Way.

Fruit and vegetable vendors Dave Dunkley and Mick Andreoli, and Nick from M&G Butchers have all heavily criticised WNC’s “lack of action” to help struggling traders at the temporary site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people have called for the market to be moved to a more central location - like Abington Street.

However, WNC says it simply can’t be done.

The Chron asked WNC a series of questions this week to try and explain to you - our readers - exactly what is going on with the Abington Street / Fish Street project, when it will happen, and most importantly why the market cannot be moved there.

Why can’t the market be moved to Abington Street?

WNC says:

As part of the initial discussions regarding the temporary relocation of the market, Abington Street was considered as a location and more recently was reviewed again.

However, we have substantial funding from the Government to deliver major improvements along Abington St from where it meets the market up to Wellington Street. These works need to commence this financial year to complete them within the timescales required within the funding agreement.

On the section of Abington that is open to traffic, this would require Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) to close this, which is a separate statutory process and wouldn’t have been likely to have been achieved ahead of the Market Square redevelopment works being completed.

No one location within Abington Street could accommodate all the market traders, therefore a secondary location would have been required. Furthermore, there is no trader vehicle parking close by, and delivery routes need to be maintained. Therefore, Commercial Street provided the only viable option and was agreed by cabinet in January 2023.

What exactly is happening in Abington Street?

WNC says:

Revitalising the busiest shopping street in the town, transforming the space to respond to the changing shopping patterns of residents and bring this space up to date.

Lifting the quality of the public spaces through high-quality materials, increasing seating and planting, introducing new art and play along the street, as well as spaces for outdoor dining and community activity.

This area will be further enhanced through new lighting alongside Fish Street.

The proposal also aims to encourage further community activity, such as street performances, outdoor dining and flexible event spaces.

When will this happen?

WNC says:

Predicted start date following completion of the public consultation this summer, is: late autumn / early winter.

How long will it take to finish?

WNC says:

Anticipated completion: Spring 2025

Why are both projects (Market Square and Abington Street) being done at the same time?

WNC says:

Government provided funding for both projects through the Future High Streets Fund and Towns Fund which only had a year between them for the deadline for spend. Both projects have to meet strict deadlines to obtain the funding otherwise this would be at risk of needing to be repaid.

Will the top end of Abington Street still be open to traffic?

WNC says: