Here's an update about a popular bar in Nothampton which has not reopened since the first lockdown

A popular bar in Northampton, which hasn't reopened since the first Covid lockdown, has provided an update over its future.

Baroque, on the corner of St Giles' Street and Fish Street, has been closed since the start of the Covid crisis back in March 2020.

While many other pubs and bars have struggled throughout the multiple lockdowns but managed to open periodically when the government said it was safe, Baroque stayed closed.

Baroque sits vacant on the corner of St Giles' Street and Fish Street. Photo: Leila Coker

The once thriving bar, which has been there for decades, stands vacant with white paint scrubbed on the windows and a metal barrier on one of the doors to prevent burglars.

According to Companies House, the most recent director of the business, Adam Gearey, had his appointment terminated back in July of last year.

And now, according to Companies House, the company is set to receive a First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off on June 29.

A First Gazette notice is a warning that a company will be struck off the Companies House register, due to non-compliance. If unchallenged, the company will be dissolved, resulting in it being removed from the register and ceasing to exist legally.

However, Star Pubs and Bars, which owns the property, has issued a statement about Baroque's future.

A spokesperson for Star Pubs and Bars said: “We are keen to reopen Baroque in Northampton as soon as possible, but need to find a suitable person to lease it.

"Baroque is in the heart of Northampton, which will benefit from a lot of investment over the next two years, making the pub a great business venture for the right person.

"Anyone interested in running this busy town centre venue should call our recruitment team on 08085 949596.”

Star Pubs and Bars has been asked a follow up question about the First Gazette, which this newspaper will include in this story if received.

Marmaris boss Erkan Kaygusuz, whose restaurant is opposite Baroque, said he was previously interested in taking over the lease and turning Baroque into a Turkish cocktail bar. Those plans have stalled however due to the effects brought on by the pandemic.

The Marmaris boss previously told the Chron: "I can't see the future yet because of the pandemic but once everything has settled, then I can plan. Right now we're focusing on Marmaris and to make this building look nice.