Your guide to huge three days of music events taking place across Northampton this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton has a huge three days of music events lined up this weekend… so here is everything you need to know.

From Friday (June 14) to Sunday (June 16), Franklin’s Gardens and Delapre Park will host a number of events and concerts.

An ABBA tribute will entertain the town on Friday, followed by a Lets Rock day festival and a separate gig for DJ Nathan Dawe on Saturday, before James Arthur headlines A Perfect Day concert on Sunday. 13,000 people are expected to attend the two Delapre events, which have also partnered with Northampton innovative street food app, Indi Local.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below is everything you need to know about the four music events, plus what the weather forecast is predicting for the weekend.

There are several music events taking place in Northampton this weekend.

Waterloo – A Tribute to ABBA

When? Friday June 14. Gates open at 5pm. Show set to begin around 7.15pm.

Where? cinch Stadium – Franklin’s Gardens.

What? The ABBA tribute is touring across the UK, and promises a night of feel good dancing and singing for audiences.

Are there tickets left? Yes, there are tickets still available on the Saints website, priced at £25 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s Rock – The Retro Festival

When? Saturday June 15. Gates open at 11am. Acts will begin performing from midday, with the last one set to finish around 10.30pm.

Where? Delapre Park.

What? A day festival full of artists who will bring “the very best of the 80s”. The event hosts retro day festivals across the UK and says there is plenty to do for everyone at the family friendly festival. The line-up includes headliner Billy Ocean, as well as Tony Hadley, The Boomtown Rats, Jason Donovan, Go West, Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins), Heaven 17, Altered Images, China Crisis, Sonia, T’Pau and Dollar.

Are there tickets left? Yes, there are tickets still available on the Lets Rock website, priced at £47.25 per person (including fees). There are also VIP tickets available.

Nathan Dawe

When? Saturday June 15. Gates open at 4.30pm and the show will finish no later than 10.30pm. Timings are to be confirmed.

Where? cinch Stadium – Franklin’s Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What? Nathan Dawe is an acclaimed DJ and producer, best known for his 2022 single Lighter which featured KSI and reached number three on the UK Singles Chart. He has also worked with Little Mix, Anne-Marie and Ella Henderson. Support acts will also perform on the day.

Are there tickets left? Yes, there are tickets still available on the Saints website, priced at £30 per person.

A Perfect Day Festival

When? Sunday June 16. Gates open at midday and the festival finishes at 10.30pm.

Where? Delapre Park.

What? The day festival claims to be the “ultimate” day out for all the family, with loads of food traders and facilities to keep the kids busy. James Arthur is headlining the event. Jalen Ngonda, Mae Stephens, Admt, Billy Lockett, Dolores Forever, Sings Out Choir, Andy Crofts, Charlotte Carpenter and Balter will also perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there tickets left? Yes, there are tickets still available on the A Perfect Day website, priced at £56 per person (including fees). There are also VIP tickets available.

Weather forecast

Below is the weather forecast for each of the three days, according to the Met Office.

Friday: Cloudy, with 40 percent chance of rain between 1pm and 7pm. Highs of 17C, lows of 10C.

Saturday: Sunny intervals, with 40 percent chance of rain between 10am and 7pm. Highs of 16C, lows of 10C.