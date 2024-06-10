Upcoming Northampton festivals announce partnership with innovative street food app Indi Local

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two upcoming festival events, being held in Northampton this weekend, have announced a partnership with innovative street food and events app Indi Local.

Let’s Rock Northampton and A Perfect Day, to be hosted at Delapre Park on Saturday and Sunday (June 15 and 16), are working with entrepreneur Vanessa Anderson.

Indi Local helps users find street food trucks and pop-up events, meaning they can discover people and places they may have never heard of before.

Vanessa said: “Indi Local helps spotlight the amazing pop-ups and events we have on our doorsteps. From street food trucks and artisan fairs, to music festivals and pub nights, it gives small businesses better visibility to nearby communities and makes it easier than ever to support local.”

The app is in the process of launching exclusively in Northampton and Milton Keynes, and Vanessa says she is excited to be partnering with the two festival events.

“It’s events like these that bring more attention to our town, the local artists who we are so proud to support and, of course, our app vendors who will benefit from the extra footfall,” she said.

Around 13,000 people are expected to attend the two events at the weekend. The UK’s most popular retro festival Let’s Rock will visit the town for the first time, with pop legends like Billy Ocean, The Boomtown Rats and Jason Donovan set to perform.

James Arthur will then headline the very first A Perfect Day festival, described as an exciting new family-friendly event showcasing the very best pop music. Britain’s Got Talent finalists Northants Sings Out choir have also joined the line-up.

The BGT finalists said: “After shining a national spotlight on Northamptonshire, it is a huge pleasure to join such an amazing line-up in the county we love so much. With Indi Local creating a platform to highlight the great in the area, this is certainly a proud moment for us all.”

Running live music events at Delapre Abbey is hoped to strengthen the county’s position as a top leisure destination – and this weekend is hoped to put it firmly on the map.

Events like Let’s Rock and A Perfect Day not only provide live music, but promote tourism, boost the local economy and bring the community together.