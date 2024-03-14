DJ and producer Nathan Dawe to headline Franklin’s Gardens this summer

Nathan Dawe will play in Northampton this summer.

Tickets are on sale to see acclaimed DJ and producer Nathan Dawe who will play a headline show at Franklin’s Gardens this summer.

Dawe will headline the cinch Stadium in Northampton on Saturday, June 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musician is best known for his 2022 single Lighter which featured KSI and reached number three on the UK Singles Chart.

Most Popular

The track also won Amazon Music’s Best Song Award for 2020 and was also nominated for Best British Single at the BRIT Awards.

Dawe has also worked with Little Mix, Anne-Marie and Ella Henderson.

He built his career releasing mixes on Soundcloud sharing house, hip-hop, reggae, bassline and pop mashups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other acts joining Dawe at the show will be announced in the coming weeks.

General admission tickets cost £25 for seating, £30 for standing and £45 for admission into the golden circle.

A meet and greet option, which includes access to the golden circle and a signed photograph, costs £60. Booking fees apply.

Age restrictions apply to seating and standing in different areas of the stadium. Full details are available online. Hospitality packages are also available.