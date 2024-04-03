Huge outdoor ABBA tribute night to be held at Northampton stadium this summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
An outdoor ABBA tribute night will take place at a Northampton stadium this summer.
Waterloo – A Tribute to ABBA is heading to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday June 14, 2024.
ShowPlanr is behind the show, which is touring across the UK, and promises a night of feel good dancing and singing for audiences.
A statement on the Franklin’s Gardens website says: “The two-hour spectacular features the iconic lyrics composed by Benny and Bjorn and are sung in wonderful, captivating harmony playing tribute to the Swedish pop supergroup’s greatest and most memorable hits.
“With stunning visuals, dazzling costumes and breath-taking choreography, the spectacular live cast and band will take you on an incredible journey through 50 years of ABBA.
“People can dance the night away to five decades of nostalgic hits including Take A Chance, Mamma Mia, Voulez Vouz and of course – Waterloo – and so much more.”
Sheffield, Glasgow and Newcastle are among the cities that Waterloo – A Tribute To ABBA is visiting on its UK tour this year.
Tickets start from £25 and are on sale now on the Saints website.
Chart-topping DJ and music producer Nathan Dawe will also be performing at Franklins Gardens the day after the ABBA tribute on Saturday June 15. The appearance from the DJ is part of a wider gig, with other artists to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are already on sale, also on the Saints website.