X Factor winner James Arthur to play summer gig at Delapré Abbey in Northampton

X Factor winner James Arthur will play a summer gig at Delapré Abbey in Northampton this year.

The singer-songwriter has today (Monday February 5) announced that he will headline West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) new ‘A Perfect Day’ concert on Sunday June 16, 2024, as part of his ‘Bitter Sweet Love’ nationwide tour.

James Arthur won the ninth series of X Factor in 2012, beating off tough competition from the likes of Union J and Ella Henderson.

About his Northampton appearance, James Arthur said: “I am delighted to be playing Delapré Park as part of my summer diary for 2024. I look forward to performing my hits in this beautiful location and I really hope you can join me”.

Since winning the prime time singing competition, James Arthur has gone on to accrue a massive haul of hits including ‘Impossible’, ‘You’re Nobody ‘Til Someone Loves You’, ‘Sun Comes Up’, ‘Naked’, ‘Rewrite The Stars’ – from the film ‘The Greatest Showman’, as well as ‘The Power Of Love’, ‘Lasting Lover’, ‘Train Wreck’ and his global breakthrough track ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’.

He has more than 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone and James’ fifth album, ‘Bitter Sweet Love’, entered the charts this week at number one, following four Top 10 previous album releases.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy leader for West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure said: “Music events like these are of huge value to our community, bringing together residents from all walks of life to

celebrate music, arts, and culture.

"This occasion is the perfect opportunity to showcase West Northamptonshire as an area of Arts and Culture excellence whilst highlighting nationally our host venue, Delapré Abbey which is already leading the way as a major attraction.”

‘A Perfect Day’ is a new single day outdoor live music event hosted by WNC in partnership with Kilimanjaro and UK Live Ltd, which is a music and events promotor.