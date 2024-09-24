Seven flood warnings remain in place across Northampton as rivers and streams burst banks and home evacuated
The Environment Agency currently has five flood warnings in place – meaning flooding is expected and people should ‘act now’.
The areas at risk of flooding – or indeed have already flooded overnight are:
- Areas near the Dallington Brook and Brampton Branch in Northampton
- Areas near the Wootton Brook in the Collingtree, Merefield and Shelfleys parts of Northampton
- Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site
- Grendon Brook catchment including Yardley Hastings, Denton, Bozeat, Easton Maudit and Grendon
- River Tove at Towcester and Cosgrove
- River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks
A yellow weather warning for rain was put in place by the Met Office for much of Sunday and rolling into Monday the alert turned to the more serious amber.
Rain battered the counted for much of Sunday and Monday before dying out before midnight last night.
It’s left a lot of the town underwater with significant flooding in Bedford Road, Far Cotton, Upton, Dallington and many surrounding villages leaving motorists stranded and roads impassable.
Some Dallington residents were forced to leave their homes last night as the water gushed over the brook and into the surrounding streets.
