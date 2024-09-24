Emergency Nene rescue underway as river bursts its banks and boat sinks in Northampton town centre
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue (NFRS) were called to the River Nene earlier this morning near the Morrisons area of town.
@NNweather said: “Boat owners are currently being rescued from their narrowboats on The River Nene near Morrisons in Northampton due to the fast flowing nature of the river which is also overtopping its banks.
“Whilst I was there the control room contacted the rescuers to say that another three owners of boats had requested rescue as they could not get off their narrowboats safely. One boat had already sunk.”
A spokesperson for NFRS said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6:23 this morning to reports of a boat in difficulty in the water on South Bridge Road, Northampton.
On arrival, firefighters found that the river had breached the side of the bank and liaised with the owner of the boat to offer them safety advice.
Crews spoke to all the boat owners at the scene and following advice from firefighters, three occupants were assisted from their boats on to dry land.”
