Billing Aquadrome issued with a flood warning with properties expected to be affected by this afternoon
The rain that battered the town for 48 hours has now stopped and the sun is trying to come out but much of Northampton is still sitting underwater.
The warning, which states flooding is expected and people should ‘act now’, reads: “Heavy rain has fallen in the Nene catchment over the last 48 hours.
"This is causing the River Nene to rise and is forecast to continue to rise through the day. Low lying areas near the River are already flooded and we now expect properties at Billing Aquadrome to be affected from this afternoon onwards.
"No further rainfall is expected today however river levels are expected to continue to rise.
"Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water. Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council. We will be closely monitoring the situation.”
The flood warning covers the area of River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks including the Riverside Business Park and Crow Lane Industrial Estate.
Last night, around 6pm, the owners of Billing Aquadrome who bought the site in March this year issued an update to home owners saying they should pack an emergency bag.
Homeowners were last evacuated from Billing Aquadrome in January this year which the floods causing widespread damage to the electrics on the site and people’s homes. When the Chron contacted Meadow Bay View they said they understood there was no flooding at the moment but they were going to move ‘those who stay closest to the river’.
A spokesperson added: “We have evacuated Cogenhoe and the touring pitches at this time. The safety of our owners and guests remains our top priority. We will keep you updated as best we can.”
