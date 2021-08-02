Two bikers dead following road crashes on A43 Lumbertubs Way and A428 Harlestone Road in Northampton

Police have confirmed two motorcyclists died following separate crashes in Northampton in the last few days.

A 24-year-old rider - Robbie Fitzpatrick - sadly died after being rushed to hospital with head, chest and leg injuries following a collision involving a car on the Harlestone Road on Thursday night (July 29).

And a second biker - Jaime Lee Crouch - died following an early-morning crash on the A43 Lumbertubs Way on Saturday (July 31). It is thought his bike clipped a kerb.

Jaime Lee Crouch (top left) and Robbie Fitzpatrick (bottom left)

Robbie, who sadly died in hospital on Saturday morning, was described as 'such a character and never failed to put a smile on our face' by his heartbroken family.

Jaime's devastated family said he 'lived life to the max' who will be greatly missed.

Robbie leaves behind two children, while Jaime leaves behind six.

Social media tributes and floral tributes have flooded in for both motorcyclists from across town.

Flowers left at the Harlestone Road junction alongside a police appeal for witnesses following Thursday's fatal crash

A driver also chose to pay their respects to Robbie by doing 'doughnuts' at the scene of the crash at the junction with Lodge Way on the A428.

GoFundMe pages have also been set up to support both families.

To donate to Robbie's page click here and to donate to Jaime's fund click here.

Northamptonshire Police continue to appeal for witnesses for both crashes.

Tributes were left with messages from friends and family of the victim