Family "broken-hearted" after 24-year-old Northampton dad-of-two dies in hospital following crash

Flowers and tributes to Robbie Fitzpatrick have been left at the roadside

The family of a 24-year-old father-of-two who died following a motorbike crash in Northampton say they are "broken hearted" at the loss.

Police say Robbie Fitzpatrick died in a Coventry hospital early after the motorcycle he was riding involved in a collision on Harlestone Road late on Thursday night (July 29).

A statement released on the family's behalf by Northamptonshire Police today (Monday) said: "As a family, we are broken-hearted on the loss of our Robbie — much loved son, brother, grandson, and daddy to his two wonderful children.

“He was such a character and never failed to put a smile on our face. He was our world. Robbie will be missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.

“While we come to terms with what has happened, we ask kindly for some space and privacy.”

Dozens of flowers and tributes have been left alongside an appeal for witnesses at the scene of Thursday's crash while pals have set up a GoFundMe appeal to raise cash for his family.

Crash investigators have confirmed Robbie's grey Honda motorcycle was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa at the junction with Lodge Way.

He suffered serious head, chest and leg injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he sadly died on Saturday morning.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the collision, or anyone who has any relevant CCTV, smart doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the collision or the manner of driving prior to it, to contact them as soon as possible by calling the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 quoting incident 535 of July 29, 2021.

Officers earlier today also confirmed a second biker died following a crash on the A43 Lumbertubs Way in Northampton on Saturday morning.