Loved ones gather at scene of Harlestone Road crash to pay tribute to Robbie Fitzpatrick including driver doing 'doughnuts' at notorious Northampton junction

A driver was filmed doing 'doughnuts' last night (Sunday, August 1) at a busy Northampton junction - in what is thought to have been a mark of respect for Robbie Fitzpatrick.The 35-second clip of the car at the Harlestone Road and Lodge Way junction was posted to Spotted Duston Facebook page last night at around 10pm.

Robbie, a 24-year-old dad of two, died in hospital on Saturday (July 31) following a crash at the crossroads on Thursday evening (July 29). He suffered serious injuries after his grey Honda motorcycle collided with a red Vauxhall Corsa.

Following Robbie's death, dozens of floral tributes have been placed at the crossroads in his memory, as large groups of loved ones have gathered at the crash scene to pay their respects.

Nearby residents were concerned about the noise coming from the area last night when a car took to the roads to perform 'doughnuts' in the middle of the junction, with some even reporting it to police.

With concerns raised on popular neighbourhood site, Spotted Duston, a friend of Robbie's said: "A dear friend of Northampton passed away at that junction you're on about. He was a petrol head like many youngsters in this town.

"He’ll be up there looking down waiting for the lad's tyres to pop on a burnout, laughing his head off and cheering them on.

"Leave his friends to celebrate his life and do what Robbie loves through and through.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the crash

"Thinking of the family in such difficult time. I ache for you all.

"Note: please, whatever you do, be careful when doing so."

Northamptoshire Police confirmed they sent officers to the area after 10pm on Sunday.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We received a number of calls last night at about 10.10pm from concerned members of the public reporting cars doing doughnuts on the Harlestone Road/Lodge Way junction. We deployed and gave words of advice to the participants who dispersed."

Police continue to appeal for witnesses

Dozens of people have taken to social media to leave tributes to Robbie with a GoFundMe having already raised thousands of pounds for his family

Robbie's family are said to be heartbroken saying: "Robbie was such a character and never failed to put a smile on our face".

Several members of the public have raised concerns about the Harlestone Road / Lodge Way junction following the crash which has seen several accidents in recent years.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Unit said: "We are keen to hear anyone who saw the collision, or make have relevant CCTV, smart doorbell, or dashcam footage either of the collision or showing the manner of driving prior to it.