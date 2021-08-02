Thousands of pounds raised for father-of-two Robbie Fitzpatrick, 24, who died following a motorbike crash in Harlestone Road, Northampton

Thousands of pounds have been donated to Robbie Fitzpatrick's GoFundMe page

"Robbie was a wonderful son, brother, father and friend, who touched the lives of those around him.

"He had an infectious loving personality, wearing his Arsenal Shirt and Stellas Artois in hand, Robbie's dedication and commitment to his family and friends throughout his life was something that touched everyone around him and will leave a lasting memory for everyone who knew him.

"Since the devastating news of his passing his family has been overwhelmed with support and love from all that knew him. As a celebration of his life we have started a fundraiser as a token of support for his family. Please consider donating, big or small as this will truly help his family during such a difficult time and to support the cost of his funeral.

"If for any reason you are not able to support, a share, comment or like is equally as important and appreciated.

"Any additional funds above and beyond the cost of his funeral will be given to his family.

"Thank you so much and rest easy my friend, you will be missed."

At about 9pm on Thursday, July 29, Robbie was involved in a road traffic collision when his grey Honda motorcycle was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa at the junction of Harlestone Road and Lodge Way in Northampton

Robbie suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he sadly died on the morning of Saturday, July 31.

In a statement via Northamptonshire Police today (Monday), Robbie's family said: "As a family, we are broken-hearted on the loss of our Robbie - much loved son, brother, grandson, and daddy to his two wonderful children.

“He was such a character and never failed to put a smile on our face. He was our world. Robbie will be missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.

“While we come to terms with what has happened, we ask kindly for some space and privacy.”

To donate to Robbie's GoFundMe please click here Dozens of tributes have been left across social media channels in memory of Robbie.

One said: "Robbie Fitzpatrick. My heart is broken, the love I have for you and your family runs deep and goes way back. You were good to those, who were good to you. The love you have for your family and friends never went unnoticed."

Another said: "The best are taken too soon! I know Robbie will definitely be looking down on you all and watching over you. You are all in my thoughts and prayers."