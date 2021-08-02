Tributes and donations pour in for Jaime Lee Crouch who was killed following a motorbike crash on the A43 in Northampton

More than £1,000 has already been raised for the family of Jaime Lee Crouch who sadly died on the A43 Lumbertubs Way on Saturday.

The page - set up by a close family friend - reads: 'Let’s give Crouchy the send off he deserved.

"Yesterday evening Jade said goodbye to love of her life, Jaime sadly lost his life following a tragic motorbike accident!

"Jaime leaves behind not only Jade the love of his life but their 6 beautiful children, Taylan, Harley, Minnie’s, Jaime-lee, Chelsie and Shayla!

"Jaime you left too soon, none of us thought we’d ever be looking at a future without your cheeky smile in it many of our lives won’t ever be the same!

"I am hoping that everyone who knew Jaime even if only for a moment will help in any little way they can so that the next few weeks can be slightly easier on his family and friends who will now be planning his funeral!

"Jaime sleep easy my friend you will be forever missed but never ever forgotten but any of those who knew you."

Crash investigators believe Jaime Lee Crouch died after his blue Yamaha R6 hit a kerb on the A43 Lumbertubs Way at around 6.35am.

Jaime was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries but sadly died later on Saturday (July 31).

His family have today (Monday) released a statement saying: "We as a family are absolutely devastated by the loss of Jaime — our much-loved father, fiancé, brother, and son.

“Jaime was a compassionate, hilarious, crazy and free-spirited person who lived life to the max.

"He will be greatly missed by us all, especially by his six children who he loved more than anything.

“We ask for our privacy to be respected during this difficult time, so we can grieve in peace.”

Tributes have flooded social media following the news of Jaime's death.

One read: "Top lad always had smile on face and a cheeky grin fly high bro will be missed loads thinking of all the family."

Another said: "Fly high crouch we all will miss you."