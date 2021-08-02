Two bikers dead following road crashes in Northampton

Police have confirmed two motorcyclists died following separate crashes in Northampton in the last few days.

A rider sadly died after being rushed to hospital with head, chest and leg injuries following a collision involving a car on the Harlestone Road on Thursday night (July 29).

And a second biker died less than 36 hours later following an early-morning crash on the A43 Lumbertubs Way on Saturday.

Flowers left at the Harlestone Road junction alongside a police appeal for witnesses following Thursday's fatal crash

Flowers and tributes were left at the A428 junction with Lodge Way over the weekend alongside signs appealing for witnesses to Thursday's collision.

Crash investigators confirmed the dead man's grey Honda motorcycle was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa. He was taken to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry but sadly later died.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Unit said: "We are keen to hear anyone who saw the collision, or make have relevant CCTV, smart doorbell, or dashcam footage either of the collision or showing the manner of driving prior to it.

"Please call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 535 of July 29, 2021."

Tributes were left with messages from friends and family of the victim