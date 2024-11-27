16 road closures in place across West Northamptonshire due to ongoing impact of flooding
Storm Bert battered the county on Sunday (November 24), leading to widespread flooding on Monday (November 24), which is still having a devastating effect on communities.
Residents were evacuated from their homes, trains have been unable to run through Northampton Railway Station and roads have been closed ever since the massive downpour.
16 roads in West Northamptonshire remain closed today (Wednesday November 27). They are:
- A4500 Sandy Lane roundabout, Duston
- A431 Banbury Road, Chacombe
- Aynho Road, Charlton
- Beech Lane, Kislingbury
- B4525, Middleton Cheney
- Bozenham Mill Lane, Grafton Regis
- Byfield Road, Upper Boddington
- Crow Lane, Northampton
- Harlestone Road, Harlestone
- Mill Lane, Grafton Regis
- Northern Way, Daventry
- Overstone Road, Northampton
- St Andrew's Road, Northampton
- St James Mill Road junction, Harvey Reeves Road, Northampton
- The Causeway, Billing
- Watery Lane, Nether Heyford
Flooding in Northamptonshire is still being treated as a major incident by the authorities. Drivers are urged to take extra care and are advised not to drive through flood water.
