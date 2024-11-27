16 road closures in place across West Northamptonshire due to ongoing impact of flooding

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

More than a dozen road closures are still in place across West Northamptonshire, due to the ongoing impact of the flooding.

Storm Bert battered the county on Sunday (November 24), leading to widespread flooding on Monday (November 24), which is still having a devastating effect on communities.

Residents were evacuated from their homes, trains have been unable to run through Northampton Railway Station and roads have been closed ever since the massive downpour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

16 roads in West Northamptonshire remain closed today (Wednesday November 27). They are:

A number of roads remain closed across West Northamptonshire, due to flooding. Photo: Logan MacLeodA number of roads remain closed across West Northamptonshire, due to flooding. Photo: Logan MacLeod
A number of roads remain closed across West Northamptonshire, due to flooding. Photo: Logan MacLeod
  1. A4500 Sandy Lane roundabout, Duston
  2. A431 Banbury Road, Chacombe
  3. Aynho Road, Charlton
  4. Beech Lane, Kislingbury
  5. B4525, Middleton Cheney
  6. Bozenham Mill Lane, Grafton Regis
  7. Byfield Road, Upper Boddington
  8. Crow Lane, Northampton
  9. Harlestone Road, Harlestone
  10. Mill Lane, Grafton Regis
  11. Northern Way, Daventry
  12. Overstone Road, Northampton
  13. St Andrew's Road, Northampton
  14. St James Mill Road junction, Harvey Reeves Road, Northampton
  15. The Causeway, Billing
  16. Watery Lane, Nether Heyford

Flooding in Northamptonshire is still being treated as a major incident by the authorities. Drivers are urged to take extra care and are advised not to drive through flood water.

Related topics:West NorthamptonshireResidentsStorm BertDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice