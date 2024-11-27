16 road closures in place across West Northamptonshire due to ongoing impact of flooding

More than a dozen road closures are still in place across West Northamptonshire, due to the ongoing impact of the flooding.

Storm Bert battered the county on Sunday (November 24), leading to widespread flooding on Monday (November 24), which is still having a devastating effect on communities.

Residents were evacuated from their homes, trains have been unable to run through Northampton Railway Station and roads have been closed ever since the massive downpour.

16 roads in West Northamptonshire remain closed today (Wednesday November 27). They are:

A number of roads remain closed across West Northamptonshire, due to flooding. Photo: Logan MacLeod

A4500 Sandy Lane roundabout, Duston A431 Banbury Road, Chacombe Aynho Road, Charlton Beech Lane, Kislingbury B4525, Middleton Cheney Bozenham Mill Lane, Grafton Regis Byfield Road, Upper Boddington Crow Lane, Northampton Harlestone Road, Harlestone Mill Lane, Grafton Regis Northern Way, Daventry Overstone Road, Northampton St Andrew's Road, Northampton St James Mill Road junction, Harvey Reeves Road, Northampton The Causeway, Billing Watery Lane, Nether Heyford

Flooding in Northamptonshire is still being treated as a major incident by the authorities. Drivers are urged to take extra care and are advised not to drive through flood water.