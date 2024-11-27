Passengers are being warned to expect disruption to train services at Northampton Railway Service until the end of the week, following severe flooding.

No trains have ran through Northampton since Storm Bert wrecked havoc in the area on Sunday (November 24). The railway lines were flooded at Northampton on Monday (November 25), so no trains have been able to run since, as engineers work to repair damage.

Network Rail has now confirmed that disruption to services is expected for the rest of the week. However, the rail authority says it is hoped some services will resume on Thursday (November 28).

Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “We’re working as quickly as possible to repair the extensive damage caused by Storm Bert at Northampton station. Our priority is safety, so we’re carrying out rigorous checks and repairs on hundreds of pieces of signalling equipment to ensure everything works properly before reopening.

Flooding has caused major disruption at Northampton Railway Station.

“Due to the complex nature of this work, we’re advising passengers that journeys through Northampton are likely to be disrupted for the rest of the week and we’re urging people to check before they travel with their train operator. We’re really sorry to everyone affected and will keep passengers informed about our ongoing repairs.”

The flooding saw tracks, signals and other “vital” railway equipment submerged in water for many hours on Monday. Network Rail says its teams must now “painstakingly clean, repair and test flood-damaged equipment to make sure that the signalling system – the traffic lights of the railway – is working as it should so that trains can safely run”.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, added: "I’d like to thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding while we work with Network Rail to reintroduce train services to Northampton.

Equipment was submerged under water for several hours, meaning there is a large clean-up operation to complete before train services can resume.

“A temporary timetable will remain in operation on Wednesday, so I urge customers to check their journeys before setting out and allow extra time as rail replacement transport will be in use on some parts of the network.”

Trains continue to be diverted away from Northampton, and London Northwestern Railway will continue to provide road replacement transport between Rugby-Northampton and Northampton-Milton Keynes.