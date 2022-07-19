A fire has broken at a property in a residential area of Northampton.

Firefighters are currently (Tuesday, July 19) dealing with a blaze, which originated in a two-storey home, in Hawkstone Close, Duston.

The property has been evacuated and firefighters, from six engines, are attempting to stop the blaze from spreading to other properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze in Duston.

Police have closed the road while the incident is dealt with.

A fire service spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a domestic property in Hawkstone Close in Northampton at 4.24pm.

“The property in question – a two-storey detached home - has been evacuated and Northamptonshire Police have closed Hawkstone Road while emergency services are at the scene.

“Six fire engines are currently at the incident and are attempting to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties. Crews are using hose reel jets and 45mm jets to try and douse the flames.

“We know it is hot but if the smoke is blowing towards your property please shut doors and windows. Please avoid the area and allow our crews through.”

UPDATE from Northants Fire & Rescue at 6.30pm:

“Fire is now out. Aerial pump from Moulton and pump from Mereway will remain on scene to dampen down. An investigation will be carried out to determine cause.”