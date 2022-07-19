Emergency services are currently on the scene of a large crop fire near Church Brampton.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called to the blaze shortly after 12.05pm in a field on the Althorp Estate just off Welford Road.

A spokeswoman for NFRS said: “Crews from The Mounts, Moulton, Long Buckby and Daventry are all currently at the scene dealing with a large crop fire, which has spread quickly due to the dry, hot weather.”

Police and Northants Highways have closed off Holdenby Road to assist with access for fire crews. The public has been asked to avoid the area if possible.

Northants Highways tweeted at 1pm: “We have been asked to close the road between Chapel Brampton and Holdenby due to a field fire and the tarmac is starting to soften. We are on our way to close the road.”

Owner of the Althorp Estate, Earl Charles Spencer, tweeted a picture of the crop fire saying: “One of our fields on fire today - the hottest day on record. All will be under control very soon.”

In response to a concerned resident, he added: “It is contained, thanks. Two fields all but gone. But nobody (and no livestock) hurt.”

The spokeswoman for NFRS continued: “Fire control and crews are extremely busy dealing with a number of field and hedge fires in the county.