There have been cross-party calls for Reform to take disciplinary action on two of its new West Northamptonshire councillors, after a series of offensive and far-right tweets resurfaced.

The joint statement comes just days after West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) new leader, Mark Arnull, said he was “happy” for both councillors to continue in his group despite the remarks. Councillor Ivan Dabbs and Councillor Ronald Firman were elected to WNC earlier this month when Reform took control of the authority.

During the election campaign, Cllr Firman, for Hunsbury, was exposed for sexist and racist remarks posted on an X (Twitter) account in his name between 2017 and 2018. Tweets allegedly written by Cllr Firman included suggesting a refugee should be thrown out of a plane and references to Grenfell victims losing “pretend relatives”.

Cllr Dabbs, for Deanshanger and Paulerspury, was also called out for social media posts on an account that he appeared to run in the months before the local elections, including sharing content from far-right group Britain First and broadcasting other Islamophobic and offensive comments.

West Northamptonshire Reform UK councillors Ivan Dabbs (left) and Ronald Firman have both come under scrutiny recently for offensive tweets posted to their social media accounts. (Image: West Northamptonshire Council)

Speaking to the LDRS ahead of the first annual council meeting on Thursday (May 15), Cllr Arnull said he had spoken to both of the councillors in question about the historic tweets.

He explained that he did not believe that Cllr Dabbs’ social media profile “crossed the line”. He also said that, in Cllr Firman’s situation, information about historic offensive posts had already been “in the public domain” through media articles and he was still subsequently democratically elected by the people of Hunsbury.

The leaders of the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrats groups on the authority, which make up 32 members compared to Reform’s 42-person majority, have condemned the posts as “abhorrent”. They have stated that it is “utterly reprehensible” that Cllr Arnull believed the content did not “cross the line” and demanded that action is taken.

The statement, endorsed by Councillor Dan Lister, Councillor Sally Keeble and Councillor Jonathan Harris, read: “We remain shocked and horrified that the Reform UK leadership, both nationally and locally, is completely indifferent to the abhorrent social media posts of its newly elected councillors, Ivan Dabbs and Ron Firman.

“Despite Nigel Farage’s claim that Reform UK had in place ‘a vetting system as good as, if not better than, the other parties’, and Reform UK Chair Zia Yusuf’s assertion of even more rigorous candidate checks, both councillors were approved despite sharing Islamophobic, sexist and racist content. They even amplified posts by the far-right group Britain First.

“None of our Conservative, Labour or Liberal Democrat candidates would ever have been allowed to stand with such a record. It is utterly reprehensible that Council Leader Mark Arnull believes sharing fascist content ‘does not cross the line’. This shocking tolerance of extremism is unacceptable.

“Our residents and community groups deserve better, and we call on him to reverse this stance immediately and take decisive disciplinary action against Councillors Dabbs and Firman.

“It now rests with Councillor Mark Arnull to provide assurance that West Northamptonshire Council will protect the good relations that have been forged between our diverse communities and ensure that all residents can access services without fear of discrimination or abuse.

“He must take decisive action or risk allowing the appalling views supported by these councillors to set the tone for his administration and damage the community cohesion we have worked so hard to build.”

Reform UK and WNC Leader Cllr Arnull have been contacted for comment.