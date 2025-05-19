West Northants Council leader 'happy' for two councillors who shared offensive tweets to continue in Reform UK administration in Northampton

A Reform UK council leader has stood by the decision to continue working alongside two recently elected councillors after a series of offensive tweets were revealed.

Ivan Dabbs and Ronald Firman both won their seats on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) earlier this month, in a breakthrough election for Reform UK which crowned them as the largest party on the authority.

The group, which needed to elect 39 councillors to form a majority administration, has control of 42 seats out of a total of 76.

During the election campaign, Hunsbury councillor Firman was exposed for sexist and racist remarks posted on his X (Twitter) account between 2017 and 2018.

West Northamptonshire Reform UK councillors Ivan Dabbs (left) and Ronald Firman have both come under scrutiny recently for offensive tweets posted to their social media accounts. (Image: West Northamptonshire Council)

In the last week, Deanshanger and Paulerspury councillor Dabbs was also called out for posting offensive tweets in the months before the local elections, including sharing content from far-right group Britain First.

Mark Arnull, who was elected as the council’s leader on Thursday (May 15), told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that he was “happy” for both councillors to continue in his group as part of the Reform UK administration.

‘I do not believe he crossed the line’

Cllr Arnull said that he had spoken to both of the councillors in question about their historic tweets.

He explained: “For Cllr Dabbs, I believe he got in his vehicle, I believe he drove up to the line, maybe slightly along the line, I do not believe he crossed the line.

“I think he highlighted some very important failings of the previous national government and the current one of today. I’m happy for him to continue now as part of this administration.

“Information relating to Cllr Firman was in the public domain at the time of the election and he was democratically elected by the people of Hunsbury. I am happy for him to continue in this administration.”

When asked by the LDRS if the party would allow Reform UK councillors to continue posting similar content on social media in the future, or if it would take action, he said: “I think as an administration we now need to focus on delivering for the local people of West Northamptonshire.

“I will absolutely manage my team with the executives and we’ll deliver the work of local government for West Northamptonshire.”

West Northamptonshire Council held its first annual council meeting since the May elections on Thursday evening (May 15). A series of appointments to cabinet positions and council-wide committees were confirmed, with council meetings set to commence with their new panels in the coming weeks.