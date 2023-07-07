News you can trust since 1931
Trial set to begin for Northampton teenagers charged with Fred Shand’s murder after pleading not guilty

The trial will begin next week and is expected to last for around two weeks
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST

The trial for the Northampton teenagers charged with Fred Shand’s murder is set to begin next week and will last for around two weeks.

The two teenage boys from Northampton, who were 14 and 16 at the time but are now 15 and 17 – who cannot be named for legal reasons – pleaded not guilty before Northampton Crown Court on April 24.

Known as Fred to his family and friends, 16-year-old Rohan Shand died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22, 2023.

Known as Fred to his family and friends, 16-year-old Rohan Shand died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22, 2023.
Fred was on his way home from Kingsthorpe College at the time he died.

The 15 and 17-year-old boys were charged with Fred’s murder and appeared at Northampton Crown Court for the first time five days after the incident, on March 27.

An inquest heard Fred died from a stab wound to the chest. The inquest was adjourned to September 14.

Both teen boys were remanded in custody following their last appearance at Northampton Crown Court to enter their pleas on April 24.

Following Fred’s passing, floral tributes were left at the scene, vigils were held to honour his life, and more than £23,000 raised for his funeral on May 12.

There will be more to come on the trial over the coming weeks.